UPDATE 2-RBS takes $5.1 bln hit in bid to break from past

* To take 2.5 bln stg hit to Q4 profits
* To pay 4.2 bln stg into pension scheme
* Sets aside extra 2.2 bln for U.S. litigation
(Adds CEO, CFO comments, share price)
By Jane Merriman and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Jan 27 Royal Bank of Scotland
tried to put its troubled past behind it on Wednesday by making
a 3.6 billion pound ($5.1 billion) provision to top up its
pension fund and make amends for British and U.S. mis-selling.
Chief Executive Ross McEwan has been trying to clean up RBS
so that the UK can shed the 73 percent stake it holds following
the bank's 46 billion pound rescue during the financial crisis.
Wednesday's surprise provisions, which include a goodwill
writedown at its private bank, will result in a 2.5 billion
pound hit to profit in the fourth quarter, the bank warned,
sending its shares down 3.2 percent by 1024 GMT.
The news wipes out any expectation of a profit for the year
at RBS, which has not made a profit for seven years. In a 'buy'
note published on Monday, analysts at UBS had estimated pretax
profits of just 354 million pounds for 2015 as a whole.
"I am determined to put the issues of the past behind us and
make sure RBS is a stronger, safer bank. We will now continue to
move further and faster in 2016 to clean-up the bank and improve
our core businesses," said McEwan, who joined in October 2013.
The provisions unveiled on Wednesday will dent the bank's
common equity Tier 1 capital ratio - a key measure of financial
strength, by 1.6 percentage points to 14.6 percent.
Shareholders and analysts bemoaned the rising costs of
cleaning up historical problems and continued uncertainty about
what RBS will need to pay to settle U.S. investigations into
claims it misled investors in mortgage-backed securities.
"The benefit of being strongly capitalised is that these
issues may now be dealt with more quickly but there are still
several large and lumpy items - mainly the settlement with the
DoJ - where predicting the size of any charge is difficult," one
of the bank's thirty largest shareholders told Reuters.
The bank said it will set aside an extra $2.2 billion for
U.S. mortgage-related litigation, which will reduce
fourth-quarter profits by 1.5 billion pounds.
The additional provision brings the total set aside for this
issue to $5.6 billion, Chief Financial Officer Euan Stevenson
said, adding that no provisions have been made relating to the
Department of Justice's RMBS-related conduct probe.
RBS will also make a 500 million pound provision for payment
protection insurance mis-selling in Britain. Stevenson said this
reflected expectations of higher claim volumes ahead of a 2018
deadline.
"We still see significant additional litigation charges in
2016, on top of the charges that have been announced today,"
analysts at Citi said in a note to clients.
RBS said it would take a 498 million pound goodwill
impairment charge at its private bank and make a 4.2 billion
payment into its pension scheme due to accounting policy
changes, which will not affect the bottom line.
($1 = 0.6999 pounds)
(jane.merriman@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Rachel Armstrong
and Alexander Smith)