U.S. regulators punish RBS Citizens for overdraft issues

BRIEF-Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 bln in U.S. IPO - WSJ
* Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 billion in U.S. IPO - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nAcH9w
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. bank regulators said on Tuesday they ordered RBS Citizens to pay a $5 million penalty to resolve issues with its overdraft and rebate programs.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it also ordered RBS Citizens, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, to pay $2.5 million restitution to 265,000 customers who were allegedly misled by the bank through those programs.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp entered into a related settlement with Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania, a state bank affiliate.
The bank neither admitted nor denied the regulatory findings, according to the settlements.
* Naked Brand Group - on April 10, co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 3 to letter of intent dated December 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Supervalu-Under terms of deal,Supervalu to receive termination fee of $8 million plus reimbursement upto $1 million in costs, if deal is terminated by Unified Grocers