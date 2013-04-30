U.S. regulators punish RBS Citizens for overdraft issues

WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. bank regulators said on Tuesday they ordered RBS Citizens to pay a $5 million penalty to resolve issues with its overdraft and rebate programs.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it also ordered RBS Citizens, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, to pay $2.5 million restitution to 265,000 customers who were allegedly misled by the bank through those programs.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp entered into a related settlement with Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania, a state bank affiliate.

The bank neither admitted nor denied the regulatory findings, according to the settlements.