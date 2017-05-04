Canada's Rogers says head of business service unit to leave

TORONTO May 4 The head of Rogers Communications
Inc's business services unit will leave the company
later this month, the Canadian telecommunications and media
company said on Thursday.
The exit of Nitin Kawale follows the departure of two other
senior executives hired by Guy Laurence, the former chief
executive who parted ways with the family-controlled company
abruptly in October.
Laurence's permanent replacement, Joe Natale, assumed his
duties at the company's annual general meeting on April 19.
Kawale came to Rogers from Cisco Systems Inc's
Canadian unit in October 2014, and was in charge of selling its
products - from mobile phone contracts and Internet connections
to data center services - to companies and the public sector.
His departure follows those of Frank Boulben, the company's
chief strategy officer, and Jacob Glick, its head of corporate
affairs earlier in the year.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)