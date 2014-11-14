Strippers win $10.9 mln judgment for unpaid wages from NY club

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 14 Exotic dancers at a midtown
Manhattan strip club were awarded nearly $10.9 million by a U.S.
judge who found they were employees unfairly classified by the
club as independent contractors.
The damages cover unpaid wages and withheld gratuities
dancers employed at Rick's Cabaret, U.S. District Judge Paul
Engelmayer in Manhattan said. The action was brought on behalf
of some 2,000 dancers employed at the club - owned by Peregrine
Enterprises Inc, a unit of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc
- going back to 2005.
The award is short of the $18.8 million in damages the
dancers sought, and the judge left the balance to be decided at
a trial. The date will be set shortly, the court order said.
In a September 2013 ruling, Engelmayer sided with the
plaintiffs, saying Rick's Cabaret exercised so much control over
the dancers that they were actually employees subject to the
club's rules and could not make independent decisions about
their work.
The strippers did not receive salaries, only tips and fees
for dances, usually $20, and payment for time spent with
customers in semi-private rooms. As employees, the judge found
they are entitled to mininum wage protections under federal law.
"We are looking forward to a trial," said Michelle Drake, an
attorney for the dancers, who said the plaintiffs could seek
more than the original damages they requested.
Among the issues the judge left for trial is whether RCI
Hospitality Holdings should be jointly held liable with
Peregrine Enterprises.
Shares in RCI Hospitality Holdings were down 0.44 percent to
$11.23 per share in mid-day trading.
"There is no current or near term obligation to pay any sums
as a result of this decision," RCI Hospitality said in a
statement. "The case will be appealed once final judgment is
reached after trial."
The women earn large sums of money at the club and the idea
that income is not counted towards wage obligations is
"fundamentally flawed," the statement said.
Strippers in other states have made similar claims. This
month the Nevada Supreme Court ruled topless dancers at the
Sapphire Gentlemen's Club on the Las Vegas strip were employees
and also deserved wages.
The case is Sabrina Hart et al v. Rick's Cabaret
International Inc., No. 09cv3043, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York.
