Rogers puts Shopping Channel up for sale, attracts U.S. buyers -sources

TORONTO/NEW YORK, July 10 Canada's Rogers
Communications has put its The Shopping Channel up for
sale and received interest from foreign buyers for the
television asset that may fetch over C$300 million ($237
million), according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The move fits into a refreshed strategy at Rogers, which
hired a chief executive with a reputation as a turnaround artist
in late 2013, as it tries to shake up its corporate culture and
stem declines in its wireless and cable divisions, the company's
biggest sources of revenue.
Rogers, which started the process about six weeks ago, has
received the first round of bids and is currently lining up
second round bids, the sources said. U.S. and European buyers
have shown interest.
($1 = 1.2652 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp and Euan Rocha in
Toronto; Editing by Grant McCool)