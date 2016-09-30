版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 23:28 BJT

Canada's Rogers to shutter print editions of several magazines

TORONTO, Sept 30 Rogers Communications Inc will end the print editions of four of its biggest magazines next year, its media arm said on Friday, the latest sign of the Canadian media industry's struggles with falling print advertising.

Rogers, one of the country's biggest magazine publishers, said Canadian Business, Sportsnet, MoneySense, and Flare will have digital-only versions starting next year, while three other titles will be printed less frequently. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

