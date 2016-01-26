CORRECTED-Canada's Rogers Communications to cut 200 jobs in media unit

Viacom's Paramount Pictures inks deal with Chinese film companies
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
(Corrects Jan. 25 story to say 200, not 400, jobs cut)
TORONTO Jan 25 Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it would cut around 200 media jobs starting in February, blaming a weak ad market, shifting audience habits and competition from global rivals.
The Toronto-based company said the jobs affected were in conventional TV, radio, publishing and back-office operations and accounted for 4 percent of the media arm's workforce.
Its media group provides around 15 percent of revenue at Rogers, which also sells phone, television and Internet services.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Reported updated clinical, biomarker data from ongoing study of DKN-01
* CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME OF $10.2 MILLION IN Q4 2016 WAS VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED FROM Q3