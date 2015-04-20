Canada's Rogers posts profit slip as customers exit

TORONTO, April 20 Canada's Rogers Communications
Inc posted a 17 percent fall in first-quarter profit
on Monday, as the cable, phone and media company struggled to
hold on to customers during a period of industry-wide
turbulence.
Toronto-based Rogers said it had net income of C$255
million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, in the first three months
of 2015, compared with C$307 million, or 57 cents a share, a
year ago. Its revenue was up 5 percent at C$3.175 billion.
