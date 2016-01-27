UPDATE 1-Rogers Communications 4th-qtr profit edges up but misses estimates

(Adds details, analyst expectations)

TORONTO Jan 27 Canada's Rogers Communications Inc on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations, with television and landline phone revenues down and Internet and wireless sales growing.

The company, which has the largest share of Canada's wireless market, said it added 31,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers, who typically spend much more than those who prepay.

Rogers posted its second straight quarterly gain in customers under contract, or postpaid, after two quarters of net defections as the company sought to avoid costly promotional pricing.

The average Rogers wireless customer paid C$59.16 a month for service, down 70 Canadian cents from a year ago.

But the expansion of the company's shared-data plans boosted the average bill for those accounts, which can include wireless devices for several members of a family.

The Toronto-based company said it expects revenues and profits to rise 1 percent to 3 percent in 2016.

Rogers, which earlier this week cut 200 jobs in its margin-squeezed media unit, said it will keep its quarterly dividend steady at 48 Canadian cents a share.

Meanwhile, its cable television business braced for rule changes that could result in fewer viewers subscribing to large channel packages.

Rogers lost 24,000 cable-TV and 15,000 landline telephone line subscribers, but gained 16,000 Internet customers.

Revenue from Internet customers rose 10 percent as they migrated to more expensive higher-speed products.

Net income edged up to C$299 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, from C$297 million, or 58 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 2.6 percent to C$3.45 billion, just below expectations.

On an adjusted basis it earned 64 Canadian cents a share, compared with 69 cents a year earlier. The average analyst estimate was 70 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.