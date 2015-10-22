CORRECTED-Canada's Rogers Communications reports 39.8 pct rise in Q3 profit

AT&T says to record $1 bln pre-tax loss in Q4
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
(Corrects rise in profit to 39.8 pct from 28.4 pct in headline and first paragraph)
Oct 22 Canada's Rogers Communications Inc reported a 39.8 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue from its media and wireless business.
Rogers, which has the largest share of Canada's wireless market, said net income rose to C$464 million ($353.82 million), or 90 Canadian cents per basic share, in the third quarter, from C$332 million, or 64 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to C$3.38 billion. ($1 = 1.3114 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Don Sebastian)
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.