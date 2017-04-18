Rogers Communications' 1st-qtr profit jumps 28 pct

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 18 Rogers Communications Inc , Canada's largest wireless provider by market share, reported a 27.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, as it signed up more postpaid wireless and internet customers.
Toronto-based Rogers' net income rose to C$294 million ($220 million) or 57 Canadian cents per share for the first quarter ended March 31, from C$230 million or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3 percent to C$3.34 billion, Rogers said on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.3380 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc