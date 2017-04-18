Rogers Communications' 1st-qtr profit jumps 28 pct

April 18 Rogers Communications Inc , Canada's largest wireless provider by market share, reported a 27.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, as it signed up more postpaid wireless and internet customers.

Toronto-based Rogers' net income rose to C$294 million ($220 million) or 57 Canadian cents per share for the first quarter ended March 31, from C$230 million or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to C$3.34 billion, Rogers said on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.3380 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)