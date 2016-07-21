Canada's Rogers reports 8.5 rise in profit on wireless, internet growth

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's biggest wireless provider by subscribers, posted an 8.5 percent jump in quarterly profit as it added more postpaid wireless and internet subscribers.
The company's net income rose to C$394 million ($302 million), or 76 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$363 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Toronto-based company's revenue rose to C$3.46 billion from C$3.40 billion. ($1 = 1.3062 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: