Rogers names new CEO, posts 3.2 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Oct 17 Rogers Communications Inc said it would appoint Joseph Natale as CEO and reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more subscribers to its wireless service.

Third-quarter revenue rose to C$3.49 billion from C$3.38 billion.

Joseph Natale, who was most recently the chief executive of Telus Corp, will replace Guy Laurence, who steps down after nearly 3 years of service.

Rogers named Alan Horn to serve as interim president and CEO. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

