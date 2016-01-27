CORRECTED-Canada's Rogers Communications notches small profit rise

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
(Corrects to say dividend steady, not increased)
TORONTO Jan 27 Canada's Rogers Communications Inc reported a slight rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday and said it expects revenue and profit to rise 1-3 percent in 2016 as it held its dividend steady.
The Toronto-based telecom and media company said it had net income of C$299 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, compared to C$297 million a year earlier.
Its operating revenue rose 2.6 percent to C$3.45 billion.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 64 Canadian cents a share.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: