UPDATE 1-Canada's Rogers expects losses in shutdown of streaming service

TORONTO, Sept 26 Rogers Communications Inc
will incur third-quarter losses of between C$100
million ($75.60 million) to C$140 million as its joint-venture
Shomi video streaming service is shut down, the Canadian company
said on Monday.
Rogers said in a statement that Shomi, a venture whose plans
it announced in August 2014 with fellow Canadian company Shaw
Communications Inc, will wind down as of Nov. 30.
Shaw, which sold its media assets to sister company Corus
Entertainment Inc for C$2.65 billion earlier this
year, declined to comment.
Canadian telecommunications companies have been racing to
counter the threat posed to their cable services from the
streaming site Netflix Inc, which offers a wide
selection of programs at a lower cost.
BCE Inc's Bell Media Inc, a rival of
Rogers and Shaw, has also launched its own video streaming
service, CraveTV.
($1 = 1.3228 Canadian dollars)
