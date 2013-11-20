版本:
BRIEF-RCM Technologies sends letter to stockholders on corporate governance

Nov 20 RCM Technologies Inc : * Sent letter to stockholders on why co does not believe legion group's bradley

vizi is credible "champion" of corporate governance * Says board recommends stockholders vote to elect rcm's director nominees

-michael frankel and robert kerr * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
