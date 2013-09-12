RCS Mediagroup real estate sale may close before year-end-sources

MILAN, Sept 12 Italian publisher RCS
Mediagroup's talks with a unit of Blackstone
for the sale of its headquarters in central Milan could close
before the end of the year, two people familiar with the
situation said on Thursday.
The loss making company, which publishes the Corriere della
Sera daily, said on August 7 it was in exclusive talks with
Blackstone Group International Partners LLP, a U.K. subsidiary
of the U.S. private equity group.
The talks are going well, said one of the two sources, even
though no deal has been reached yet. The sale negotiations have
been widened to include the historic part of the group's
headquarters in Milan's central Brera area, the sources said,
alongside a more recent building next door.