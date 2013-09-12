RCS Mediagroup real estate sale may close before year-end-sources

MILAN, Sept 12 Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup's talks with a unit of Blackstone for the sale of its headquarters in central Milan could close before the end of the year, two people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The loss making company, which publishes the Corriere della Sera daily, said on August 7 it was in exclusive talks with Blackstone Group International Partners LLP, a U.K. subsidiary of the U.S. private equity group.

The talks are going well, said one of the two sources, even though no deal has been reached yet. The sale negotiations have been widened to include the historic part of the group's headquarters in Milan's central Brera area, the sources said, alongside a more recent building next door.