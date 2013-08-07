版本:
Italy's RCS says in talks to sell property to Blackstone

MILAN Aug 7 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks with Blackstone Group International Partners LLP, a UK subsidiary of the U.S. private equity group, for the sale of its property in via San Marco in Milan.

RCS also said it had finalised the sale of its 54.6 percent stake in internet company Dada SpA to Orascom TMT Investments.

