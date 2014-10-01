Schorsch's RCS Capital adds to private-REIT arsenal

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 1 RCS Capital Corp, which
has amassed an army of almost 10,000 independent brokers in just
over a year, said on Wednesday it is buying a firm that manages
private real estate investment trusts (REITs) for retail
investors.
RCS, whose executive chairman is Nicholas Schorsch, will pay
at least $700 million in cash or stock and debt to buy Cole
Capital from American Realty Capital Properties Inc, a
company in which Schorsch also is a major shareholder. RCS could
pay up to an additional $130 million if Cole hits certain profit
goals. The deal is expected to close by yearend.
Cole's asset management revenue, sales force and specialty
REITs are tied to lease payments from businesses such as
fast-food franchisees in single-occupancy buildings. The
acquisition will diversify RCS's revenue sources and add more
than $73 million to earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization in 2015, Chief Executive Michael
Weil said.
"What I'm most excited about," he told investors in a
conference call, " creating what is a significant recurring
revenue stream based on asset management."
The retail brokerage business is by far the largest of RCS's
six businesses, accounting for 43.5 percent of its earnings last
quarter.
RCS also sells REITs and other investments through its
"wholesale" network of more than 300 outside firms.
Since June 2013, Schorsch has engineered the purchase of
eight independent broker-dealers with about 9,700
representatives. Two of the deals, for VSR Financial Services
and Girard Securities, are pending.
Independent firms offer products, marketing and compliance
services to brokers who are not employees. In return, brokers
pay for much of their overhead but get to keep up to 90 percent
of the fees and revenue they generate. That compares with the 20
percent to 50 percent retained by brokers who are employed by
conventional firms.
By selling Cole-managed products to clients of its own
brokerage firms, RCS can win twice - through commissions on the
sales and fees for managing Cole's $19 billion of REIT products.
Schorsch, who was not available to comment for this story, has
previously denied that he is creating a captive sales network
for the REITs, investments with which he made his fortune.
Like all REITs, those sponsored by Schorsch's companies
return most of their profits in the form of dividends to
investors. But most of those managed by Cole are not listed on
exchanges, making them difficult to sell in troubled markets.
Shares of RCS Capital closed up 5.7 percent on Wednesday at
$23.81 a share, the same price RCS will use to calculate the
stock payment it wall make to American Realty Capital. ARC
shares closed down 0.2 percent at $12.04.
REITs have proliferated at U.S. brokerage firms as
alternative investments for affluent individuals who are
frustrated with rock-bottom bond market returns for the last
five years. RCS defines its target audience as "mass affluent"
people with $250,000 to $2.5 million to invest.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Linda Stern and Steve
Orlofsky)