UPDATE 1-RCS Capital terminates agreement to acquire Cole Capital

(Adds details, company comments, stock prices)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Nov 3 RCS Capital Corp, the
independent retail brokerage empire amassed by real estate
investment trust magnate Nicholas Schorsch, withdrew its plan on
Monday to buy Cole Capital from American Realty Capital
Properties Inc, another Schorsch venture.
Schorsch helped found RCS Capital and American Realty and
has deployed top executives between the two companies that are
now at war over Cole.
American Realty Capital said it will challenge the decision,
the latest in a series of fast-moving events that has battered
the stocks of several companies associated with Schorsch, who is
the chairman of American Realty, a publicly traded REIT.
American Realty said last Wednesday it fired its chief
financial officer and chief accounting officer and will restate
earnings for the first half of this year because of
"intentional" accounting errors.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal
investigation of American Realty, Reuters reported on Friday.
In a statement on Monday, American Realty said terminating
the deal constituted a breach of agreement by RCS Capital.
In an emailed statement, RCS spokesman Andrew Backman, "RCS
Capital's board of directors determined that it is appropriate
for RCAP to terminate the agreement in light of the disclosures
made by ARCP."
"By doing so, RCAP has moved swiftly and decisively to
protect its franchise, the interests of its shareholders and the
ongoing prospects and continuing enterprise value of the company
and its subsidiaries," he added.
American Realty, whose shares tumbled 37 percent after
announcing the irregularities, has said no pending deals would
be affected by its troubles. Its shares were off 7 percent to
$8.21 on Monday.
RCS Capital stock, which closed down 14 percent last
Wednesday, was off another 15.4 percent to $13.94 on Monday.
RCS agreed on Sept. 30 to buy Cole for at least $700
million, saying the acquisition would add $109 million of
adjusted earnings by the end of 2015 through sales of
Cole-sponsored non-traded REITs sold through Cole's wholesale
sales force and RCS retail brokers. American
Realty bought Cole for about $7.2 billion in 2013.
The connections between American Realty, RCS and its more
than 9,000 brokers are numerous.
Schorsch, the chairman and former chief executive officer of
American Realty, is also executive chairman of the board of RCS.
At least four RCS executives, including cofounder and president
Michael Weil, previously held senior positions at American
Realty Capital.
Gavin Brandon, named American Realty's new chief accounting
officer, previous worked at Cole.
RCS and American Realty are "two separate and distinct
companies," Backman said.
In a press release Monday, American Capital said RCS'
decision about Cole is a breach of its agreement and that
management and the firm's board are evaluating "all
alternatives."
Schorsch and a spokesman for American Capital did not
immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)