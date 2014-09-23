MOVES-RCS Capital says President Michael Weil to become CEO

Sept 23 Investment firm RCS Capital Corp said it appointed President Michael Weil its chief executive, effective immediately.

Weil will succeed William Kahane, who will remain a director in the company, RCS Capital said in a statement.

The company also appointed Bill Dwyer chief executive of its division, Realty Capital Securities LLC.

Dwyer joins from LPL Financial Holdings Inc, where he worked for 20 years, most recently as president of LPL Financial Independent Advisor Services.

RCS Capital also appointed John H. Grady its chief strategy and risk officer and Sanjay Yodh executive vice president of its liquid alternative investments.

Yodh joins from Proshares Advisors, a U.S. alternative exchange traded fund company. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)