Italy Microsoft head in pole for CEO position at RCS-sources

MILAN May 16 Pietro Scott Jovane, CEO of the
Italian unit of Microsoft, was in pole position to take over as
chief executive of Italian media company RCS MediaGroup
, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
"This time it seems that there really is a pre-chosen one --
it's Pietro Scott Jovane ... There is agreement among the
shareholders," one of the sources said.
Sources told Reuters last week that disagreements among
shareholders at the publisher of Italy's top daily, Corriere
della Sera, could further delay the appointment of a CEO charged
with turning around the money-losing company.
While RCS's market capitalisation of 490 million euros makes
it 15th among European publishers, the company plays a key role
in Italy where Corriere shapes public opinion.
"Yes, there is agreement. The appointment will be made May
25 unless there are any unforeseen surprises," a second source
said.
But a third source said there was still no decision on the
name of the new CEO.