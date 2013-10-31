Italian publisher RCS to discuss Milan office sale on Nov.5

MILAN Oct 31 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup
has postponed to Nov. 5 a board discussion initially
scheduled for Thursday to evaluate the sale of its San Marco and
Solferino offices in Milan's glamorous Brera district.
In a statement RCS said the absence of Chairman Angelo
Provasoli was the reason it adjourned the meeting.
RCS is in exclusive talks with U.S. fund Blackstone to sell
the properties, where the newsrooms for its flagship newspapers
Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport are based.
Union representatives of journalists at Corriere della Sera
wrote to Provasoli on Thursday saying they would consider legal
action if the sale went through as they feared it could damage
the newspaper.
Press reports have put the value of the assets at around 120
million euros ($165 million). ($1 = 0.7262 euros)