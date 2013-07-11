CORRECTED-RCS investor Della Valle has not bought unexercised rights - source

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
(corrects headline to say Della Valle has not bought unexercised rights instead of has not exercised rights)
MILAN, July 11 RCS MediaGroup investor Diego Della Valle has not bought unexercised rights in the debt-laden Italian publisher's capital hike, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
All unexercised rights in RCS's capital hike were sold on Thursday, representing about 11 percent of the company's capital post-increase, according to Reuters data. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Paola Arosio)
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value