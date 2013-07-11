版本:
CORRECTED-RCS investor Della Valle has not bought unexercised rights - source

(corrects headline to say Della Valle has not bought unexercised rights instead of has not exercised rights)

MILAN, July 11 RCS MediaGroup investor Diego Della Valle has not bought unexercised rights in the debt-laden Italian publisher's capital hike, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

All unexercised rights in RCS's capital hike were sold on Thursday, representing about 11 percent of the company's capital post-increase, according to Reuters data. (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Paola Arosio)
