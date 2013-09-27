UPDATE 1-Chipmaker RDA Microelectronics gets $15.50/ADS buyout offer

By Lehar Maan
Sept 27 RDA Microelectronics Inc said
China's state-owned Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology
Investment Co Ltd offered to buy the shares of the chipmaker it
does not already own at $15.50 per American depositary share.
The offer represents a premium of 11.7 percent to RDA
Microelectronics' Thursday close of $13.88 and values the
company at about $750 million.
The stock was up 9 percent at $15.12 but below the offer
price, indicating that investors don't expect the deal to go
through. The stock rose to a high of $15.25 on the Nasdaq at
open.
"The bid is probably too low..." Chardan Capital Markets
analyst Jay Srivatsa told Reuters, adding that an increase of
$1.50 or maybe even $2.0 per ADS could be expected to the
current offer. "I would expect the RDA board to potentially
renegotiate that (bid price)..."
Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC was RDA
Microelectronics' biggest shareholder with a 35.43 percent stake
as on June 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.
RDA Microelectronics said its board was reviewing the
proposal.
Shanghai Pudong Science, owned by the Pudong New Area
government of Shanghai, said it intended to finance the deal
through equity and debt.
RDA Microelectronics, which makes radio-frequency chips for
mobile and broadcast devices, counts Huawei
Technologies, ZTE Corp and Lenovo Group Ltd
as customers.
The offer seems to reflect the Chinese government's push to
keep its intellectual property at home, Srivatsa said.
In July, a unit of China's state-owned Tsinghua Holdings Co
Ltd had said it would acquire Chinese cellphone chip designer
Spreadtrum Communications Inc for a raised offer price
of about $1.78 billion.
China plans to invest 2 trillion yuan ($323 billion) to
improve its broadband infrastructure by 2020 with an aim of
taking nearly its entire population online, a vice minister said
earlier this month.
The government is trying to improve fixed-line and wireless
connectivity throughout China, home to the largest number of
mobile phone users in the world but where only 45 percent of the
population has Internet access.