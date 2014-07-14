Lexmark raises bid for Sweden's Readsoft to 50 SEK/share

STOCKHOLM, July 14 Printer maker Lexmark on Monday raised its bid for Swedish software firm Readsoft to 50 crowns per share, topping a bid from software firm Hyland.

Lexmark initially offered 42.05 crowns per share in Readsoft in May, a bid that was topped by Hyland. Lexmark then raised its offer, which Hyland again topped. Hyland's latest bid was worth 45 crowns per share.

(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)