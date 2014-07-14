Lexmark raises bid for Sweden's Readsoft to 50 SEK/share

BRIEF-ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT PLANS INCREASE DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT TO 11
* ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT SAYS PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE ITS DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT FROM FIVE DATA CENTERS GLOBALLY TO 11
STOCKHOLM, July 14 Printer maker Lexmark on Monday raised its bid for Swedish software firm Readsoft to 50 crowns per share, topping a bid from software firm Hyland.
Lexmark initially offered 42.05 crowns per share in Readsoft in May, a bid that was topped by Hyland. Lexmark then raised its offer, which Hyland again topped. Hyland's latest bid was worth 45 crowns per share.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to place limits on where corporations can be sued in a dispute involving drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, a potential setback to plaintiffs' lawyers who try to bring suits in friendly courts.
* Says its unit Obrascon Huarte Lain Desarrollos SL has closed sale of a 51 percent stake in the companies holding Mayakoba hotels and El Camaleon golf course to RLH Properties SAB de CV