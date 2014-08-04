版本:
Readsoft chairman says it's a matter of price after raised Hyland bid

STOCKHOLM Aug 4 The chairman of Swedish software firm Readsoft said on Monday both Hyland and Lexmark would make good owners following a raised offer from Hyland, adding that it was a matter of price.

"Each one of these two could be very good owners for Readsoft in the future, so this is very much about the money," Goran Larsson told Reuters.

Ohio-based Hyland raised its bid for Readsoft for a second time earlier on Monday, valuing the Swedish firm at 1.69 billion crowns ($246.4 million) and heating up a bidding war with Lexmark. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Mia Shanley)
