REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
STOCKHOLM Aug 4 The chairman of Swedish software firm Readsoft said on Monday both Hyland and Lexmark would make good owners following a raised offer from Hyland, adding that it was a matter of price.
"Each one of these two could be very good owners for Readsoft in the future, so this is very much about the money," Goran Larsson told Reuters.
Ohio-based Hyland raised its bid for Readsoft for a second time earlier on Monday, valuing the Swedish firm at 1.69 billion crowns ($246.4 million) and heating up a bidding war with Lexmark. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Mia Shanley)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.