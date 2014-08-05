Lexmark again raises its bid for Sweden's Readsoft

STOCKHOLM Aug 5 Lexmark on Tuesday
raised its offer for Swedish software firm Readsoft
for the third time in a bidding war against Ohio-based software
developer Hyland.
The printer maker said in a statement it had raised its
offer to 55.50 Swedish crowns per share, above Hyland's latest
offer of 55 crowns made on Monday, and roughly three times the
closing price of Readsoft on the day before Lexmark made its
first offer in May.
Readsoft Chairman Goran Larsson said on Monday both firms
would make good owners of Readsoft, and that the outcome of the
battle now was a matter of price.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)