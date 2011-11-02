UPDATE 1-RealD Q2 profit beats

* Q2 EPS $0.33 vs est $0.22
* Q2 rev $88 mln vs est $94.4 mln
* Shares fall 3 pct after market
Nov 2 RealD Inc , a licensor of 3D
technologies, posted quarterly profit that beat Wall Street
expectations as license revenue grew, boosted by successful
Hollywood 3D releases like Transformers, Harry Potter and
Captain America, and strong international growth.
However, the company -- which licenses 3D technology to
movie exhibitors, and makes technologies that enable viewing of
3D content on high definition televisions -- said it is pursuing
other partners for its 3D display technology after its
television panel partnership with Samsung Electronics
fell through.
Second-quarter net income was $18.9 million, or 33 cents a
share, compared with a net loss of $5.1 million, or 12 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue for the company -- which competes with Imax Corp
, Dolby Laboratories Inc and privately owned
X6D and Masterimage 3D -- rose 35 percent to $88 million.
Net license revenue, which accounts for 59 percent of total
revenue, more than doubled. International markets rose 400
percentage points to 56 percent of total revenue.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 22 cents a share
on revenue of $94.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Los Angeles-based company, which closed at
$11.26 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, fell 3
percent in extended trade.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)