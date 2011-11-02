UPDATE 1-RealD Q2 profit beats

* Q2 EPS $0.33 vs est $0.22

Nov 2 RealD Inc , a licensor of 3D technologies, posted quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations as license revenue grew, boosted by successful Hollywood 3D releases like Transformers, Harry Potter and Captain America, and strong international growth.

However, the company -- which licenses 3D technology to movie exhibitors, and makes technologies that enable viewing of 3D content on high definition televisions -- said it is pursuing other partners for its 3D display technology after its television panel partnership with Samsung Electronics fell through.

Second-quarter net income was $18.9 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $5.1 million, or 12 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue for the company -- which competes with Imax Corp , Dolby Laboratories Inc and privately owned X6D and Masterimage 3D -- rose 35 percent to $88 million.

Net license revenue, which accounts for 59 percent of total revenue, more than doubled. International markets rose 400 percentage points to 56 percent of total revenue.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 22 cents a share on revenue of $94.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company, which closed at $11.26 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, fell 3 percent in extended trade. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)