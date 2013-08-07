版本:
RealD reports quarterly loss; revenue falls

Aug 7 3D technology licensor RealD Inc reported a 13 percent fall in revenue as fewer people chose to watch movies in 3D, leading to a drop in demand for its products.

The company posted a net loss of $1.5 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with net income of $3 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $59.2 million.

