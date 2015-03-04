版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 5日 星期四 01:53 BJT

Bankia sells Realia stake to Carlos Slim's property group

MADRID, March 4 Spanish lender Bankia said on Wednesday it would sell its stake of just under 25 percent in real estate business Realia to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's property company Inmobiliaria Carso .

Bankia said it would sell the stake for 0.58 euros per share, or 44.5 million euros ($49 million). It said Carso would launch a full takeover bid for Realia within 9 months at the same price. ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing Sarah White)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐