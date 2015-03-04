UPDATE 1-Bankia sells Realia stake to Carlos Slim's property group

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Adds details, background)
MADRID, March 4 Spain's Bankia said on Wednesday it would sell its stake in real estate company Realia to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's property group Inmobiliaria Carso ahead of a full takeover offer for Realia from Slim.
Bankia said it would sell the stake of just under 25 percent in Realia for 0.58 euros per share, or 44.5 million euros ($49 million), a discount of nearly a third to its Wednesday closing price.
Bankia said Carso would launch a full takeover bid for Realia within 9 months at the same price of 0.58 euros per share.
Realia is majority-owned by Bankia and Spanish builder and services company FCC. Their joint stake has been on the market for around a year, but last month FCC said it would abandon the sale of its 37 percent share.
Property investment company Hispania made a takeover offer for Realia in November for 0.49 euros per share, valuing it at 150.6 million euros, around a third less than its then market value.
Indebted Realia, which manages a portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings in prime locations in Madrid and Barcelona, posted a 40 million euro loss in 2014 and a 1.7 percent decline in rents. ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing Sarah White and Jane Merriman)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.