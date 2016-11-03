Real Matters raises C$41 million, delays IPO plans -sources

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
TORONTO Nov 3 Real Matters, a provider of real estate industry data, has raised C$41 million ($30.62 million) in an equity funding round and pushed its plan to go public to the first quarter of 2017, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
The latest fundraising, which was a secondary offering led by investment bank BMO Capital Markets, will help drive growth at the quickly expanding company and value Real Matters at more than C$1 billion, the sources said. This is a sharp jump from its C$653 million valuation earlier in the year. (Reporting by John Tilak and Alastair Sharp; editing by Grant McCool)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.