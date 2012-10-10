UPDATE 1-Realogy prices at high end of range

By Olivia Oran
Oct 10 Real estate services company Realogy
Holdings Corp priced its initial public offering at $27
a share on Wednesday, at the top of its expected range, an
underwriter said.
The company, backed by Apollo Global Management LLC,
raised $1.1 billion by pricing 40 million shares as planned,
making it the third largest IPO in the United States this year
behind Facebook and Santander Mexico Financial Group
. It had estimated a price range of $23 to $27.
Realogy, based in Parsippany, New Jersey, owns residential
real estate brokerage firms including Century 21 and Coldwell
Banker. It is one of several companies that Apollo is trying to
take public this year.
Last week Apollo-backed container maker Berry Plastics
priced its $470 million IPO at the low end of the
range. Since then, shares have fallen over 7 percent.
Earlier this year, Apollo companies CKE Inc and
Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC postponed their
IPOs.
Interest for Realogy may have been driven by investors
looking to capitalize on movement in the housing market.
"Housing is turning around slowly and coming back from the
very deep bottom that it hit," said Celia Chen, a senior
director at Moody's Analytics who specializes in housing
economics. "There's a lot of businesses related to the market
for home ownership, including real estate agencies, who will
benefit from stronger housing demands."
Archstone Inc, the apartment owner and developer owned by
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, filed for an IPO in
August.
The Realogy IPO comes on the heels of successful debuts from
other companies in the real estate sector including Trulia
.
Realogy plans to use the proceeds from the offering to cut
its debt, which totaled $7.34 billion as of June 30.
Realogy was spun off from Cendant Corp in July 2006 and
later taken private by Apollo for about $6.65 billion at the
height of the housing boom. It generates revenue from royalty
fees under long term franchise agreements. These fees are based
on a percentage of the franchise's sales commission.
Ten companies are hoping to raise a combined $3.5 billion
through initial public offerings this week, according to markets
data provider Ipreo.
The market for IPOs has largely been mixed this fall, with
few companies pricing at the top of the expected range.
"There's been a continued general reluctance by investors to
dive in whole hog," said Lee Simmons, industry specialist at Dun
& Bradstreet. "They've seen some big IPOs go out of the gate
fall flat and so their expectations are higher."
Realogy will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "RLGY."