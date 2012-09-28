版本:
Realogy sees IPO of 40 mln shares priced at $23-$27 per share

Sept 28 Real estate services company Realogy Holdings Corp plans to sell 40 million shares in its initial public offering at between $23 and $27 each.

The company, owned by Apollo Group and Paulson & Co, had in June filed with regulators to raise up to $1 billion in its IPO, as it looks to lighten its debt load.

