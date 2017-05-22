版本:
Realstone Development Fund to raise capital, list on Swiss Exchange

ZURICH May 22 Realstone Development Fund plans to raise 217 million Swiss francs ($223.5 million) via a rights issue and list its shares on the Swiss Exchange in late June pending regulatory approval, the Swiss property fund said on Monday.

The fund has seven properties with 960 residential units and five more projects under development, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9709 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)
