New Issue-Realty Income sells $800 mln in 2 parts

Oct 3 Realty Income Corp on Tuesday sold
$800 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the issue was increased from the originally
planned $600 million. 
    Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of New York,
and Wells Fargo were the active joint bookrunning managers for
the five-year notes sale.
    Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and
Wells Fargo were the active joint bookrunning managers for the
10-year issue.
 
BORROWER: REALTY INCOME
   
TRANCHE 1
AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 2 PCT       MATURITY    01/31/2018   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.91    FIRST PAY   07/31/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 2.017 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/10/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 140 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS  MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 3.25 PCT    MATURITY    10/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.382   FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 3.323 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/10/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 170 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS  MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

