CORRECTED-BRIEF-Realty Income Corp reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

(Corrects company name in headline to Realty Income Corp from Record) April 25 Realty Income Corp : * Record operating results for first quarter 2013 announced by Realty income * Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.61 * Q1 FFO per share $0.54 * Sees FY 2013 adjusted FFO per share $2.32 to $2.38 * Q1 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2013 FFO per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Affo per share for 2013 should range from $2.33 to $2.39 per share