Rebekah Brooks returning to News Corp as UK chief - FT

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 28 Rebekah Brooks will return to News Corp as chief executive of its UK division, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Brooks is returning one year after being cleared of all charges related to the phone-hacking scandal that rocked Britain about four years ago, the Financial Times said on Friday. (on.ft.com/1JBZNLa)
Her return could be as soon as September, people familiar with the situation told the paper. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.