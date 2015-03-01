Rebekah Brooks to return to News Corp to run social media news agency -FT

March 1 Former editor of the now-defunct tabloid
News of the World, Rebekah Brooks is all set to make a comeback
to her alma mater News Corp., to run its social media
news agency Storyful, the Financial Times reported.
Brooks will initially be based in the U.K. and spend time at
Storyful's Dublin headquarters, the FT reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1E7z6vW)
News Corp acquired Storyful last year for $25 million.
Founded in 2008, Storyful verifies and manages the rights
holders of news and videos on social media platforms such as
Twitter in real time.
A close aide of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Brooks was
acquitted last year by a London court of being part of an
illegal conspiracy at the News of the World tabloid to hack into
phones and make illegal payments.
