REC said named in trade case filed by Chinese producers

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
OSLO, July 20 Norway's Renewable Energy Corporation has been named a respondent in a trade case filing initiated by Chinese producers against polysilicon imports from United States into China, REC said in a statement on Friday.
"REC Silicon denies any wrongdoing in this respect and regrets this escalation of the solar industry trade war," the firm added.
"REC believes that this trade case has been provoked by the solar trade war initiated by SolarWorld in the United States which has resulted in the imposition of preliminary antidumping and countervailing duties against Chinese solar cells being imported into the United States," the firm said.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.