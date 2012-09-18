REC says market remains difficult, prices decline

OSLO, Sept 18 Struggling Norwegian solar
equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. has continued to
experience a difficult market in the third quarter, as general
overcapacity and price decline still dominate the picture.
"We expect a demanding market in the short run and that is
what we have seen so far in the third quarter," spokesman Mikkel
Toerud told Reuters on Tuesday. "We have seen prices continue to
fall."
China-based Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, the
world's largest solar panel maker, said on Monday it has slashed
production capacity in response to the solar glut, while smaller
rival LDK Solar Co said it has held talks with potential
investors.