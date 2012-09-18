REC says market remains difficult, prices decline

OSLO, Sept 18 Struggling Norwegian solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. has continued to experience a difficult market in the third quarter, as general overcapacity and price decline still dominate the picture.

"We expect a demanding market in the short run and that is what we have seen so far in the third quarter," spokesman Mikkel Toerud told Reuters on Tuesday. "We have seen prices continue to fall."

China-based Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, the world's largest solar panel maker, said on Monday it has slashed production capacity in response to the solar glut, while smaller rival LDK Solar Co said it has held talks with potential investors.