UPDATE 1-Norway's REC Silicon plans $115 mln capacity expansion

OSLO, Nov 4 Solar firm REC Silicon reported third-quarter earnings above forecasts on Tuesday, raised its 2014 production guidance and said it would spend $115 million to expand capacity its Washington state plant.

REC, which manufactures silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $44.9 million from $5.9 million a year earlier, beating expectations for $40 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm said it now targeted 2014 polysilicon production of 18,740 metric tonnes, up 140 metric tonnes from its previous guidance, primarily as it beat its own output guidance in the third quarter.

"Increased EBITDA in the third quarter is primarily the result of stable operations and continued focus on production efficiency," Chief Executive Tore Torvund said in a statement.

REC said it has approved a 3,000 metric tonne granular polysilicon capacity expansion at its Moses Lake, Washington facility where production is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2016.

The expansion will include two new fluid bed reactors and the project will also include the restoration of the existing Silane I facility, which was idled at the end of the second quarter of 2013, REC said.

The firm added that it has also entered into a non-binding agreement with IDEA Polysilicon to consider building a 20,000 metric tonne polysilicon manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

Project development is planned to last around eighteen months with an investment decision expected in 2016.