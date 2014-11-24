UPDATE 2-China's Bluestar to buy REC Solar for $640 mln

* China National Blue Star to buy REC Solar for $640
* REC Solar shareholders expected to receive NOK 107 per
share
* REC Solar up 10 pct at 103 crowns 1430 GMT
(Adds REC Solar chairman, analyst, background, updates share
reaction)
By Balazs Koranyi and Stine Jacobsen
OSLO, Nov 24 China National Bluestar has agreed
to buy solar panel maker REC Solar for 4.34 billion
Norwegian crowns ($640 million) and is planning to combine it
with another Norwegian asset it picked up in 2011.
The deal comes nearly a year and a half after REC
spun off its solar panel arm, moving its headquarters to
Singapore from Norway, one of the most expensive countries in
the world, and effectively putting the company up for sale.
"It was expected something would be announced, as they
worked on finding a buyer for the company," Swedbank Investment
Strategist Peter Hermanrud said, adding that the bid was lower
than he had expected.
Potential alternative bids could come from other Chinese or
Japanese companies or from SolarCity Corp, the largest
U.S. solar panel installer, as it would be a good opportunity to
secure capacity, Hermanrud added.
At 1431 GMT, REC Solar shares traded 10 percent higher at
103 crowns, below the 107 per share after transaction costs
shareholders, according to REC Solar, are expected to receive.
"Approximately 107 crowns is the best we can say. It could
be under, it could be a little bit more," chairman of REC Solar
Ole Enger said.
Bluestar said it would pay 108.50 per share - a 15.9 percent
premium to the stock's last close - and combine it with its
solar grade silicon maker Elkem, which was bought in 2011 for $2
billion in one of the biggest industrial takeovers by a Chinese
group in Europe.
The deal was unanimously recommended by REC Solar's board of
directors.
"The centre of gravity within solar power has certainly
moved from Europe to Asia," Enger said. "We have tried to be
realistic and that's why we in the past year have been quite
active trying to take part in consolidation in the industry."
REC Solar has continued to struggle with weak markets and
poor margins this year and its third-quarter sales and profit
both fell sharply compared with the previous quarter as solar
panel prices fell by nearly 5 percent on the quarter.
Nomura is acting as financial adviser to REC Solar while DNB
Markets is acting as financial adviser to Elkem.
(Additional reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Mark
Potter and Susan Thomas)