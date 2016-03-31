U.S. says Iron Mountain must divest assets to acquire Recall Holdings

BRIEF-Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding sees fy 2017 revenue $5.0 million to $8.0 million
Jan 18 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd
WASHINGTON, March 31 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it will require data management firm Iron Mountain Inc to divest its records management assets as a condition for acquiring its Australian rival Recall Holdings Ltd.
In a statement, the department said since both companies offer records management services they would divest related assets in 15 U.S. metropolitan areas, including Detroit, San Diego, Atlanta and Seattle in order to proceed with the $2.6 billion acquisition. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander)
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.