MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names head of U.K. institutional business

April 3 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, appointed Andrew Benton as head of its UK institutional business.

Benton will be a senior managing director at SSGA and joins from Baring Asset Management, where he was head of sales, business development and international client services. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
