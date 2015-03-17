MOVES-U.S. Bank names Pilar Pettys VP, wealth management adviser, Private Client Reserve

March 17 U.S. Bancorp named Pilar Pettys vice president, wealth management adviser, of its Private Client Reserve in Los Angeles.

In her new role, Pettys will connect clients with the bank's wealth management services, including investment management, private banking, trust and estate services, and wealth planning.

She was earlier vice president, relationship manager, at Comerica Bank.

U.S. Bank's Private Client Reserve offers wealth management services to individuals and families with a net worth of $3 million or more. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)