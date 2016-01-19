版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 19日 星期二 20:29 BJT

MOVES-Seneca Investment Managers appoints two directors to its board

Jan 19 Seneca Investment Managers, an investment management firm, has appointed Peter Smith and Peter Elston to its board.

Smith, who joins the board as a non-executive director, was previously the national sales director for the platform and distribution division of U.K. life insurer Legal and General Group.

Elston, who has been named to the board as an executive director, will retain his role as chief investment officer at Seneca. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐