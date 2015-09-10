MOVES-Northern Trust makes appointments in global capital markets business

Sept 10 Custody bank Northern Trust Corp
said it appointed Sunil Daswani as head of its
international securities lending across Europe, Middle East,
Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Daswani, who joined Northern Trust in 2002, was most
recently head of client service and sales for Northern Trust's
capital markets group in EMEA and APAC.
In addition to his newly-created role, Daswani will continue
to oversee Northern Trust's transition management sales and
relationship management teams across EMEA and APAC.
Northern Trust also said it appointed Dane Fannin as head of
securities lending in APAC and Mark Snowdon as head of its
capital markets client servicing team in APAC.
Fannin, based in Hong Kong and Snowdon, based in Singapore,
will report to Daswani.
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee)