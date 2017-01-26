MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management promotes Wilson to wealth manager

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.
Wilson, who for three years served as associate wealth manager at the firm, joined BNY Mellon in 2010.
The company is a part of the investment management unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.