MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management promotes Wilson to wealth manager

Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.

Wilson, who for three years served as associate wealth manager at the firm, joined BNY Mellon in 2010.

The company is a part of the investment management unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
